Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in Memphis

Cheryl E Preston

Missing jogger Eliza FletcherNews3 video Screenshot

Memphis jogger abducted

WDBJ7 is reporting that Memphis police are searching for Eliza Fletcher, 34 a white female who they believe was abducted while jogging early Friday morning. This is personal for me because I like to walk or jog in the early morning and later a night. I have done so for over 20 years and I do my best to be careful and aware of my surroundings but this situation is a sad reminder of how dangerous it can be.

I wonder if this was a random attack or if someone was watching the missing woman, knew her routine, and planned to kidnap her. Police say Fletcher was jogging around 4:30 a.m. and video shows she was pulled into a black SUV and abducted on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis campus.

More about Eliza Fletcher

Officers were called to the scene around 7 a.m. when Fletcher was first reported missing and found her personal items. Her water bottle and cell phone were found and the phone had been smashed but law enforcement has not located the missing woman. Fletcher is said to be about 5 foot, 6 inches tall, 137 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing, purple and blue running shorts, and a pink jogging top and her hair was in a bun.

She s a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal school and the mother of two children. A family friend interviewed by News3 said Eliza was the mother of two sons. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation revealed that it is also assisting Memphis police in the investigation into Fletcher's disappearance according to a tweet.

As of this writing, the police have 38-year-old Cleotha Abston in custody and he was the person detained Saturday when the black SUV connected to the case was found. Abston has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, Memphis Police announced early Sunday.

Police records also reveal that Abston refused to provide investigators with Fletcher’s location and that the abduction, which was caught on camera, was violent and may have resulted in serious bodily harm to the missing mother of two. Police said the search is still active because Fletcher has not yet been found.

# Eliza Fletcher Memphis jogger

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

