General Hospital alum Sebastian Roche will star in a new Yellowstone spin-off

Former General Hospital actor Sebastian Roche has a new role

Sebastan Roche TV Guide video screenshot

Sebastian Roche was a fan favorite on General Hospital as the villainous Jerry Jacks on random intervals from 2007-’15. GH viewers have been hoping Jerry might make a return to Port Charles and stir up some mischief but his portrayer is currently involved in a new project. The actor is slated to have a recurring role in the upcoming Paramount+ series 1923 which is a spinoff of and prequel to Yellowstone the popular Western drama starring Helen Mirren and Kevin Costner.

Roche confirmed his new role on Instagram after Deadline first broke the news. The series revolves around the Dutton family who owns a large cattle ranch and the national park and Indian reservation that borders the ranch. There is also drama with the land developers who prey on the Dutton Ranch. The 1923 series will be the third spinoff in the Yellowstone franchise, and the second installment to related to the Duttons.

Jerry Jacks would be welcome in Port Charles

The Dutton family deals with a lot of drama including prohibition, lawlessness, cattle theft, and a historic drought, which are overshadowed by Montana’s great depression, which happened a decade earlier. It is not known at this time which character Roche will play or if he will is a friend, foe, or relative to the Duttons but General Hospital fans know that the actor is very good at being bad.

Jasper Jacks ( Ingo Rademacher) is no longer in Port Charles but fans would welcome his brother's return which would increase the danger and intrigue on General Hospital. Be on the lookout for updates related to Sebastian Roche, his character on the new Yellowstone spinoff, and even possible news about Jerry Jacks.