Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on Saturday

Roanoke Labor Day Parade WSLS video screenshot

The Roanoke Labor Day Parade returns

In 2011 the Labor Federation started the first Labor Day Parade in Roanoke but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a two-year hiatus. The good news is the parade will return this Saturday at noon and will begin on Campbell Ave. downtown and end on Williamson Rd. According to News10, there will be representatives from the Peace Vigil, the United Steel Workers Union, and a Volvo truck from the United Auto Workers in Dublin.

Labor Day is always the first Monday in September, marks the end of summer, and was created by the labor movement late in the 19th century. Kristy Vance, the Recording Secretary for the Western Virginia Labor Federation in Roanoke, told News10 that most people are unaware that Americans died in order for the holiday to take effect.

Labor Day history

The history behind Labor Day is actually pretty brutal prior to when it officially became a Federal holiday in 1894. Prior to this time, the average American was working 12 hours a day seven days a week. Children as young as 5 or 6 worked in factories, mines, and mills, across the United States even though there were restrictions, in some states, and they earned much less than adults. Unsafe working conditions, no breaks, unsanitary conditions, and no access to fresh air affected workers who were immigrants and very poor.

Disgruntled workers began striking and things turned violent. President Grover Cleveland signed a law into legislation in 1894 that created the national Labor Day holiday in September. Sadly as he was doing so there were federal troops in Chicago using violence to stop a strike by railroad workers and those who worked for the Pullman sleeping car company. Around 30 people died as a result.

Mark your calendar for noon Saturday and be sure to support the return of the Roanoke Labor Day Parade.