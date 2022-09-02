Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish star as twins in new Hallmark Mystery movie

Rhiannon Fish and Hunter King TVshowace Screenshot

Hunter King will star in a Hallmark Mystery movie

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be happy to hear that Hunter King who portrayed Summer Newman Abbott has another project since leaving the ABC soap. She will star along with Rhianon Fish in a new movie Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' channel. Their characters are siblings who are fraternal twins who are forced back into each other's lives after they inherit a detective agency.

The sisters realize they have no other choice but to work together to solve a murder and come to the conclusion that their differences may be the greatest advantage they have. This sounds exciting for Hallmark watchers as well as King's followers. Hunter has been busy since leaving The Young and the Restless and her fans will be glad that she is on screen again. Some Y&R viewers were hoping she would return to the CBS soap along with Michael Mealor who portrayed her on-screen husband Kyle Abbott but we now know the actress has a lot going on.

Rhiannib Fash facts

Rhiannon Marie Fish was born on March 14, 1991, and is a Canadian-Australian actress. Her first screen acting role was at age 11 as Lisa Jeffries in the television soap opera Neighbours. She starred as Rocky in the Disney Channel show As the Bell Rings from 2007-2009 and as Laura in Playing for Charlie in 2008. From 2010 until 2013, she portrayed April Scott on Home and Away. In 2022 she was in the television films A Splash of Love and Sweet as Pie. If this murder mystery is a success then perhaps Hallmark will turn it into a series of movies so be on the lookout for updates. Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths will air on October 2nd at 9:00 pm.