Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia Tech

Nikki Giovanni will soon retire WSLS screenshot

A local legend retires

World-renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni is considered a local legend in the Roanoke Valley/Blacksburg area. News 10 is reporting that she has decided to retire after 35 years at what she describes as the only job she has ever had. She told reporter Abbie Coleman “When the opportunity came to come here, it was a job,” “And I really didn’t know what to] with a job.” Three and one-half decades later, Giovanni says she "didn’t want to spend her time anywhere else" and jokingly told News10 that it was good to retire before she was fired.

Giovanni was born on June 7, 1943, in Knoxville Tennessee, and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated with honors in history from Fisk University which is her grandfather's alma mater. She has been on the faculty at Virginia Tech since 1987 and is a University Distinguished Professor. During her tenure, she received 30 honorary degrees and one Emmy Award.

Oprah Winfrey named Giovanni one of her 25 living legends and after the icon wrote a poem dedicated to the victims of the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting she met Queen Elizabeth II in Richmond. Among her many additional honors, she has received keys to more than two dozen American cities, including Miami, New Orleans, New York, and Los Angeles. She is Phi Beta Kappa and an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Nikk Giovanni has a son, a daughter, and a granddaughter and says in her bio that her early writings were considered militant and no one would publish them. She decided to self-publish and as they say the rest is history. My favorite poem by this poet is Ego Tripping and you can read it here.