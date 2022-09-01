Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Preventing teen suicide YouTube screenshot Suicide Awareness video

There are support systems for substance use and mental health

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM) and a number of local organizations and nonprofits are doing their part to inform the public and let those in need know they are not alone. September is also National Recovery Month which is a national observance to support and promote new recovery practices and evidence-based treatment that raise public awareness about addiction recovery and mental health.

Health awareness research indicates that individuals with substance use disorders are "almost six times as likely to attempt suicide at some point in their lives, compared to people who don’t have them". The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), has revealed that 1 out of every 8 emergency room visits is related to substance use or a mental health condition.

Reach out if you or someone you know needs help

Four Rivers Counseling Center in Martinsville is of the newest outpatient addiction treatment centers in the area. This new facility desires to create a safe nonjudgmental space for those dealing with addiction. Blue Ridge Behavioral Health Care is located on McDowell Ave. in Roanoke and offers services for those in need through Connect which is sponsored by Carillion and can also help. You can also reach the Roanoke Valley Suicide Prevention Council by calling the BRBH Crisis Hotline at 540-981-9351.

For those who have been in the armed forces the Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line will connect service members, veterans in crisis, and their families, and friends with qualified personnel from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The toll-free hotline can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255, and pressing 1. If you or someone you know is in crisis please text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org.