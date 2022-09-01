Kyle and Summer may bust Nikki and Phyliss for setting up Diane

Summer and Phyllis Y&R YouTube screenshot

Nikki and Phyllis celebrate too soon

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have been teasing that the plan to destroy Diane Jenkins could backfire and now there are hints on how this could play out. Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) will publish her scathing expose and Diane will be ashamed that her issues have been made public. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) will celebrate and begin counting down the days until the woman they hate is gone but their plan will backfire.

During the week of September 5-9, Talia's article will be published and the fallout will begin. Spoilers say Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will offer some empathy and suggest that Diane own her past and find a way to move forward. Jack's feelings for Kyle Abbott's ( Michael Mealor) mother are complicated and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) has told him he now has a soft spot for his ex. Nikki and Phyllis will be livid if their actions push Jack and Diane together instead of running her out of Genoa City.

Kyle and Summer may bring Nikki and Phyllis down

In their haste to destroy Diane's life, Phyllis and Nikki have not covered all their bases. Kyle and Summer Abbott ( Allison Lanier) have seen the two women with the investigative reporter and it won't take long to put together what really happened. Ashley Abbott was in on the scheme but she is back in Paris. Nikki will not get as much blowback as Phyllis who will disappoint those close to her.

Spoilers say Phyllis will lie and deny and will deny and lie but Kyle and Summer will not back down from what they know. This situation might even cost the redhead her job at Marchette which will end her backup plan to sabotage Diane's job. Be sure to tune in next week to The Young and the Restless and watch Phyllis squirm.