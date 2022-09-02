The origin of a popular American clothing style

Sagging pants Entertainment News video screenshot

Sagging pants fashion continues

In November of 2008 then-President, Barack Obama pleaded with young people to pull up their pants because he didn't want to see it and neither did their grandmas. Much like the billboard in the cover photo Obama's words were not heeded and today the fashion statement continues. There are various theories on where this trend came from and just as many suggestions on why it continues.

If one does not respect themselves then they will not be able to respect anyone else is a common phrase in our society and according to Code Switch, a lack of self-respect may be behind this long-lasting trend. This is why the history of sagging pants needs to be examined. No one living now can know with certainty what happened several hundred years ago but what has been revealed is pretty brutal. Most people assume that sagging pants come from the prison system and perhaps this may be true.

Prison issues might play a role

When someone is incarcerated they are not allowed to wear belts or have drawstrings so the pants will sag. If this were the root of the style two questions to ask would be as to why those who have been set free from jail would desire a reminder of their incarceration and why anyone who has not been imprisoned would desire to dress that way.

It has also been suggested that another prison issue could be an issue. sIt has been suggested that men in incarceration lowered their pants to let other males in prison know they were available for sex. Again the question would be why those living on the outside of would choose to embrace this style of dressing.

Kriss Kross had a role in sagging

The singing duo known as Kriss Kross had their first hit in 1992 with Jump Jump. In the video, they wear their pants oversized and backward but they do wear belts. Some people say the trend of sagging began with these young men and has nothing to do with prison life but there is something more sinister associated with sagging.

Buck Busting during slavery

There is also information to suggest an even darker beginning for sagging pants as it relates to African American males. Please click on this link and read for yourselves how some slave owners are alleged to have raped black men in public and made them wear their pants without a belt to show they had been humiliated.

The term for this is "Buck Busting" and was basically the master enforcing to his property that he was in control. The old adage from Heraclius says that the one constant ( in life) is change but sagging pants have remained and unless designers come up with something different this trend will likely remain.