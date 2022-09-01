The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soon

Talia Nikki and Phyllis YouTube Y&R screenshot

Let the games begin in Genoa City

Thursday on The Young and the Restless the walls appeared to be closing in on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) without her realizing it. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have convinced Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to go after Diane while hiding behind writing an expose on Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).

At Society, Diane sits down with Talia to share her knowledge related to Ashland and the investigative reporter asks a few questions about Diane herself. The two women seem to be playing a game of cat and mouse with neither one tipping her hand. Diane suspects Talia is up to something but Ms. Morales does not know that her target is suspicious.

Phyllis and Nikki celebrate too soon

Nikki and Phyllis soon come over to the table and drop a tip about Diane's return from the dead hoping she will have a meltdown. Talia says it sounds like a juicy story but Diane does not take the bait and walks away. Talia then tells Phyllis and Nikki that she has ways to push buttons and apply just the right amount of pressure.

Phyllis more so than Nikki seems elated upon hearing this news and believes Diane's downfall is coming soon. Spoilers tease that she will soon be in for a rude awakening because the plot is about to go south. During the week of September 5-9 Nikki and her accomplice will celebrate victory a bit too soon which will put them in panic mode. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what is coming next.