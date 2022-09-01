Tabyana Ali has written a book My Flower Child

Spencer and Trina GH screenshot

Tabyana Ali is coming into her own in the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital and her chemistry with Nicholas Chaves (Spencer Cassadine) is growing. The two had a close moment on Tuesday and viewers could feel the heat between them. Ali is also an author and has written a children's book My Flower Child. which is the story of a mother who expresses her love for her daughter.

Soap Opera Digest indicates that Ali Tweeted the following to her followers Hey everyone,” Ali tweeted, “so excited to announce that My Flower Child is now on Kindle E-book! But sadly, the paper book won’t be released right now! I’ll let you know when that changes!” Amazon is showing the book was published in 2020 and is available on Kindle and in paperback which seems to contradict Tabyana's statement.

The career of Tabyana Ali

The actress was born on January 8th, 2002 in San Antonio Texas and her mother's name is Jacqueline Ford. She also has a sister named Morgan Mozee. Ali began her career in 2012 when she was 10 years old with a role in “Somebody Up There Likes Me” At that time as she was credited as Tabyana Ford and in 2013 appeared in “Line of Duty”

Taabyana was iin “New Girl” in 2015 and voiced Lee in the animated Nickelodeon series “Shimmer and Shine” which ran from 2015-2018 and from 2018-2019 on Nick Ali portrayed Regina in “Horror Noire” in 2021. Fans can' wait to read Tabyanna Ali's book or find out what happens next with Spencer and Trna so be on the lookout for updates from Ali and General Hospital.