Could Diane end up the winner on The Young and the Restless?

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwOnr_0hd8XJQ600
Diane might be the winnerCBS Y&R video screenshot

Diane's enemies are out to get her

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has enlisted the help of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Safford) and Ashley Abbo (Eileen Davidson) in plotting the downfall of Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters). These three women beleive they will open the eyes of Genoa City resiidents and put Diane to shame. As horrble as her past history is Diane has done nothing to indicate that she is presenly up to no good.

This does not matter to her enemies becase all they care about is getting her out of town. Some fans have said they hope it will be Nikki, Ashley, and Phyllisi who end up disappolnting everyone. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is slowly but surely letting his guard down and spoilers have teased that he may fall for Diane again. Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriqez) loves his "DD" and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) is enjoying getting to know his mother.

Phyllis and Nikki could be losers

Phylls is so desperate to get the goods on Diane that she turned to invesiigative reporter Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) and sold the Grand Phoenix so she can work for Marchetti and cause trouble for her foe. Spoiilers are no giving definite answers on how this will turn out but do say Phyllis is becoming overconfident. It's possible Diane could turn the tables on Nikki and Phyllis and come out the winner. She could gain the respect of those she cares about and also win Jack's love.

One way this could happen is if Diane convinces Talia to leave her alone ande dig up dirt on her wo enemies instead. This would show that Ms. Jenkins is as evil as those who are trying to get even with her and might cost her everything. Perhaps Jack or Kyle might find out what Nikki and Phyllis are up to and put a stop to it. Ashley is not in Genoa City full time so she may not be around for the fallout and her partners in crime will be blamed. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find outttt what happens next.

Genoa City, WI

