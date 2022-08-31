Chloe Lanier makes a brief return to General Hospital as Nelle Benson

Chloe Lanier returns as Nelle ABC General Hospital Screenshot

Chloe Lanier made her first appearance on General Hospital in April 2015, during the 52nd-anniversary episode portraying Pat Spencer in flashbacks. One year later she returned to the ABC soap in August 2016 as Nelle Hayes, who turned out to be Nelle Benson, the daughter of Frank Benson the adoptive father of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Soaps in Depth is reporting that Lanier is going to reprise her role as the evil Nelle the week of September 5th.

SOD says Lanier is hoping she was able to get back into character because it has been two years since she was in the role. No details were given but the spoiler indicates this will be a short-term gig. Keeping that in mind, Nelle could possibly appear in a dream sequence of someone currently in Port Charles. If she turns up alive it will cause all kinds of problems.

Nelle could be only a dream or flashback

General Hospital fans have been saying for some time they believe Nelle should return to Port Charles and now she will. If she is alive and well and wages any type of custody battle for her son Wiley Corinthos ( Viron Weaver) it would be time-consuming. This is why a short-term return to GH would not be enough time.

More than likely that Lanier will show up in someone's dream. It's also possible that some Port Charles residents like Carly, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), or Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) might have flashbacks about the evil one. If, however, there is more going on fans who never believed Nelle died after falling over the cliff will be excited.

Nelle's history in Port Charles

Lanier exited the role in August 2018 the same year she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Lead Actress. She returned to General Hospital a few times in October, November, and December of that year. Nelle came back from June 2019 until September 2020, when she fell over a cliff and Carly could not save her.

During her time on GH, the actress was nominated for three Daytime Emmy Awards in the Younger Actress category and took home the trophy in 2018. Be sure to tune in to General Hospital next week to find out how Chloe Lanier returns to Port Charles as Nelle Benson.