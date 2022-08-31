Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17

Gary Allan Vevo video Screenshot

Salem Civic Center will enforce a new safety policy

If you plan to attend the Gary Allan concert at the Salem Civic Center there are some changes you need to be aware of. WDBJ7 is reporting that there is something new and different being put in place that will affect those who attend this event and all others that follow. Effective September 17 a new policy will begin being enforced that will regulate "the size and types of bags taken into the civic center for events" Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities, Wendy Delano, told News7 the following.

“We are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures,” says “Having a clear bag policy will provide a safer environment for our valued guests and will speed up the screening process for them as they enter the venue.”

The changes will take place at the Gary Allan concert

The clear bag policy will take effect on the 17th during the Gary Allan Ruthless tour concert which begins at 7:30 pm. Visitors to the Salem Civic Center will no longer be allowed to bring purses that are larger than a clutch bag. Cinch bags, computer bags, fanny packs, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, camera bags, or luggage of any kind is no longer acceptable. Any bag larger than the permissible size is now off-limits.

Those who attend Salem Civic Center events will be allowed to bring small clutch bags, that are approximately 4.5″ tall x 6.5: wide. These can be with or without a strap or handle. One-gallon plastic Ziploc or similar freezer bags are acceptable and the clear plastic bags can be vinyl or PVC bags but must be no larger than 12″ tall x 6″ deep x 12″ wide. News 7 says officials have indicated that visitors may still bring binoculars, smartphones, and non-professional cameras if they are in clear plastic bags or inside of pockets.

There will be an inspection at the entrance of the Salem Civic Center events that are specifically designated for the purpose of bag checking. There will be exceptions made, however, for items deemed medically necessary. This may sound daunting and invasive but it is being done to ensure the safety of those attending the events. You can read more about the policy change by clicking on this link.