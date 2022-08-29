Diamond White interview on State of Mind with Maurice Benard leaves viewers baffled

Diamond White State of mind video screenshot

State of mind presents actors and not their characters

Maurice Benard portrays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital and hosts his own Podcast State of Mind where he interviews celebrities. Benard, who has been candid about his struggles with bipolar disorder and being placed in a mental health facility asks his guests about their own mental health journies. He recently had actress Diamond White who portrays Paris Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful on the Vlog and viewers have been puzzled by her behavior.

Something to take note of in White's defense is that all of Benard's guests dress down and they are not in character. Some of them have been in white Tee-shirts and jeans like Josh Swickard who portrays Harrison Chase on General Hospital. Viewers are used to seeing these actors in their role with hair and makeup done by professionals.

Josh Swickard State of mind video screenshot

Soap fans can be brutal

Fans do not know these soap stars personally and sometimes make hateful comments when they appear different than what we see onscreen. In past decades most entertainers did not desire the paparazzi to snal images of hem when they were dressed down but COVID 19 changed things. Daytime sars began doing their own hair, makeup, and wardrobe and some were praised while others were vilified.

Chrisian LeBlanc who portrays Michael Baldwin on The Youung and the Restless was praised for wearing his natural gray hair but Kelly Thiebaud who plays Britt Wesborne on General Hospial was criticized for wearing bangs.

Christian LeBlanc goes gray CBS The Young and the Restless

White was wearing a jacket and wore a cap and appeared a bi nervous but jdgemenal viewers need to remember that this was Diamond off the clock without a script and not Paris who is a fictional character. The State of Mind guests show up as they really are and those who watch must distinguish between the actors and the roles they play.

Diamond White as Paris Buckingham CBS B&B screenshot

It takes guts to admit you have been diagnosed with a mental health issue and to say you have been insiionalized. as Diamond White did. Congrats to Diamond and all who have been brave enough to acknowledge their struggles. Kudos to Maurice Benard for giving his guests a safe space to share their truth and come as they are even when they know they will have nay sayers.