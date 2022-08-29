Bambi revisited on 80 year anniversary

Bambi turns 80 Disney compilation video screenshot

Celebrating 8 decades of Bambi

Bambi is a Disney classic that has received mixed reviews over the decades that can currently be seen on the Disney+ streaming service. The animated classic was released in theaters on August 21 of 1942 and was the fifth animated feature produced by Walt Disney. The story is based on the 1923 book Bambi, a Life in the Woods by Austrian author and hunter Felix Salten.

The little deer was voiced by two different actors, seven-year-old Donald Dunegan was the young Bambi and Hardie Albright was the voice of the adolescent deer. In recognition of the 80th anniversary of Bambi Disney+ has made a compilation video with some of the happier highlights from the film which many consider a true gem. There is also an 80th-anniversary musical release of songs.

Bambi traumatized some children

Some people who viewed the movie during childhood say that the scenes with the hunter were too traumatizing to children.columnist Tony Bravo and film critic, Mick LaSalle had a conversation about the movie. Bravo and Laselle both said the film was a "masterpiece" but they never wanted to see it again.

The men discussed the harsh reality of the brutal scene where the hunter stalks and kills Bambi's mother. Laselle had recently viewed the film for the first time but Bravo said he was only four when he saw the movie in a theater and that he let out a yell that "peeled the paint off the walls." He added that his mother and grandmother were "horrified" by his reaction. He added however that artistically he puts Bambi in the same category as Fantasia.

There is one website that is celebrating 8 decades of Bambi by emphasizing the wise and still relevant words of Thumper the rabbit and they are as follows.