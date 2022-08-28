Meet Seamus the Angels of Assis rescue pet who became a Botetourt County service animal

Seamus the service dog WDBJ video screenshot

Seamus the rescue dog has an amazing story

There is nothing more heartwarming than the story of a rescued animal who finds a loving home and Seamus has had an amazing journey thanks to those who have been in place every step of the way to assist him. The dog was found emaciated on the streets and picked up as a stray by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection and taken to Angels of Assissi where he was cared for and later placed in a foster home.

Seamus now has a forever home with Gillian Deegan who is having him trained by Wags by Wegel to be a service dog . Deegan, the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney for Botetourt County told News 10 that when she was a 20-year-old college student, she was the victim of a violent crime and went through the court system without really knowing anything about it.

Gillian Deegan and Seamus WSLO 10 video screenshot

Gillian Deegan's own trauma led her to Seamus

Deegan added: “It was scary. It was intimidating. It was, in some instances, a little dehumanizing. You know, it was almost as if there were times where you felt like you were being re-victimized.” Now she works in the system and Seamus is going to help her. The Virginia General Assembly approved the use of “certified facility dogs” in court in 2018. Deegan who was searching for the right animal for the job found Seamus in May of this year and knew he was the one.

She also said that many times children "find it easier to talk to a dog than a human.” “You can see when people start petting him, everything kind of calms down. The anxiety goes away.”Deegan told News 10 “If there was ever going to be a dog, he (Seamus) has the calm demeanor, the disposition. He truly just wants to be with people, so I decided to give it a try and I adopted him.”

Deegan also revealed that funding for training a service animal is "time-consuming and expensive" and she would like to see corporate sponsors assist cities and counties to fund their own courthouse facility dogs. She added that things should be made easier because "there is so much trauma involved, that we don’t need to re-traumatize.” Hopefully, someone will reach out to supply the necessary finances and Seamus can continue his incredible journey and help victims as well as witnesses in the courtroom.