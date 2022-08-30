Prince William and Prince Harry will no longer publicly commemorate the date of Princess Diana's death

William and Harry observe the unveiling of the Diana statue in 2021. Daily Mail video screenshot

Prince William and Harry go their separate ways

Diana Princes of Wales died in a car crash on August 31, 1997. Her sons Prince William and Prince Harry have decided they will no longer observe the date in any public manner and each will commemorate the date privately and separately. Some news outlets say the reason is that the princes are no longer on speaking terms since Harry and Meghan Markle moved to America but this has not been substantiated.

Diana was involved with more than 100 charities, including those that worked on behalf of homeless people, children, and those infected with HIV and AIDS and her youngest son is carrying on the legacy. Last Thursday after a polo match in Carbondale, Colorado Harry addressed his mother's death. He was speaking at a dinner on behalf of the Sentebale charity he founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help children and young people. In a text of the tweet provided by the charity Harry said:

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it," "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her." Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS ... I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be."

No comments have been made by Prince William

Prince William has not made any statements related to the 25th anniversary of his mother's death. The last time they did something on her behalf was last year at the unveiling of the Diana statue. Comments at the end of the video indicate that those viewing observed the tension between the brothers who used to be so close.