Wendy Williams' financial advisor Lori Schiller "left her to die" according to her former lawyer Lashawn Terry

A legal battle begins on behalf of Wendy Williams

Page Six has revealed some shocking details related to Wendy Williams and her former Wells Fargo financial advisor Lori Schiller. You can read the lengthy interview in it's entirety by clicking on the link. Lashawn Terry is Wendy's former lawyer and she gave the details of what has been going on. There have been rumors for months that Williams was denied access to millions of her own money and Terry claims that Schiller refused to accept the power of attorney from Wendy's son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Hunter was accused of spending $100,00.00 on his mother's American Express card and in a statement, he told the US Sun “I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express card. This is a false narrative perpetuated to justify freezing her accounts.” Terry says Wells Fargo basically left the former talk show host to die and says no bank should have that kind of control over anyone's money.

Terry says Williams was living on her Amex card after the bank froze her accounts and she believes Schiller who is involved in a lawsuit against Wells Fargo is coming up with the story that Kevin Jr. committed fraud in order to "muddy the waters."

Can Wendy obtain justice:?

Williams’ attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition in February claiming Wells Fargo had “for more than two weeks” denied the TV host, 57, access to her “accounts, assets and statements” after her former financial adviser Lori Schiller alleged Williams was “of unsound mind.” After this Wells Fargo attorney David H Pinkus responded with a letter on behalf of the bank which Page Six printed.

“We are concerned about [Williams’] situation,” attorney David H. Pikus wrote on behalf of the bank in the letter, “It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

In the midst of the mess of lawyers and accusations, Wendy has been seen in public looking as though she is ill and her fans are wondering if anyone is trying o intervene and get her medical help. A few weeks back Dr.Jen Caudell did a video where she spoke in general about Wendy's weight loss bulging eyes, and overall appearance.

It's highly unlikely, however, that Williams is going to view the video and or heed the message. Fans continue to hope and pray that she will be able o have access to her money and gt the medical and or mental assistance she needs.