The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor and Brooke have a colorful fight with their grandson's paint set

Brooke and Taylor fight with Douglas's paint set CBS Screenshot via Soaps She Knows

Taylor and Brooke are at it again

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know that it is long overdue for Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) to have a knockdown drag-out cat fight and that day is coming soon. The women remain at odds with each other and practically the only thing they have agreed on is being happy that John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin) is alive and their shared hatred for Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

The tension has been building and the gloves are about to come off and things will become pretty colorful. The women will be attacking each other by using paint from their grandson's paint set and this time around the focus of the brawl will not be over whether Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) or Hope Logan Spencer (Anika Noelle) should be with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Ridge comes to the rescue

The fight also will not be solely about Taylor and Brooke fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) as they have done many times in the past. This time around the women will battle over who should have custody of Douglas Forrester ( Django Ferri). Thomas Forrester is the biological dad so the Forrester clan says the child should be with them. The Logans/Spencers do not believe Thomas is capable of changing and Brooke and Liam think seeking custody of his son is a ploy to get Hope back.

Taylor is backing her son and Brooke is standing by her daughter and this will be the fuel for the fire of what is to come. All of their pent-up rage will come to the surface as they splash paint all over each other. Spoilers say Ridge will come to their rescue and stop the fight but he could do even more if he would just choose which woman he wants to be with. Be sure to tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to see all the action.