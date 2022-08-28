General Hospital actor Josh Swickard will star in A Hollywood Christmas! on HBO Max

Josh Swickard State of Mind Screenshot

Josh Swickard has a new holiday film

General Hospital fans who love Josh Swickard as Harrison Chase will be delighted to know that he will be starring in a romantic holiday movie. In 2020 the actor starred opposite his real-life wife, Lauren, in A California Christmas on Netflix and its 2021 sequel A California Christmas: City Lights. This year will star in the HBO Max film A Hollywood Christmas! According to Deadline, the movie will be available on December 1st for streaming.

The plot revolves around Jessica, "a young, up-and-coming filmmaker in Hollywood who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies" and Christophe a handsome network executive who shows up and threatens to halt production on her latest movie. There has been no confirmation at this time as to which character Swickard will play but it is being assumed that he will have the lead role of Christopher.

Will BLQ and Chase ever get together?

While we wait on additional details General Hospital fans can enjoy watching Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine finally getting closer to one another. There has been one delay after another and if the writers don't get this couple together soon the viewers will stop caring. BLQ and Chase began getting closer during her fake pregnancy but there has been one thing after another to keep them in the friend zone.

Fans of the couple may have to wait for a bit longer before they see any romance between the duo because they are not mentioned in any upcoming spoilers. Hopefully, Josh Swickard will have some luck with his General Hospital character long before fans get to see him in A Hollywood Christmas!