Roanoke County takes another step toward connecting with the Roanoke City Greenway and Explore Park

New Greenway project will connect the city and county

The local greenway extends throughout different parts of Roanoke City, Vinton , Salem, and Roanoke County. There is an eventual goal of connecting the entire valley through a series of trail systems and the first phase may begin soon. The RoanokeTimes is reporting that Roanoke County is ready to take the next step toward connecting with the Roanoke City trail system. The goal is that will one day the path will lead to Explore Park through a new stretch of trail for the Roanoke Greenway.

County officials said the project has been in the planning stages for years but was just recently approved for the grant funding needed to build the 10-foot-wide trail in the county along the east Roanoke River. A new .35- mile trail is the first step of a project that is possibly a "decade-long project" but eventually will provide" non-vehicle access from Roanoke to Explore Park".

All roads lead to Explore Park

This new trail will also include a 12-space trailhead parking lot located on Highland Road near Explore and at the foot of the trail. Construction on the new section of the trail is scheduled to begin in October, and officials have said it should be completed within six months, weather permitting. County officials say that eligabiliy for funding for phase two of the project might be available by

2025 and that particular portion of the project would be complete by the end of the decade.

Roanoke County hopes to eventually have trails through Vinton which eventually would connect with Roanoke near the trails located at the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant. This project to connect to Explore Park has "$1,734,000 in Federal Lands Access Program funding which is 75 percent Federal and 25 percent County funding."