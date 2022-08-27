Noah and Allie take the next step in business and pleasure on The Young and the Restless

Noah and Lola Global TV screenshot

Allie and Noah are officially a couple

Monday on The Young and the Restless, at the Abbott home Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) will interrupt a conversation between Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Traci Abbot ((Beth Maitland) to share the good news that Noah has found a new space for his nightclub. Jack says this calls for a celebration, so they all will head to Society for lunch.

Noah and Allie arrive at the restaurant to find Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott)) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) talking with Jack and Traci. Nikki leaves and Jack asks Diane to stay but she says she has to work. Noah and Allie also soon exit to go back to the Abbott house and as they exit Jack and Traci discuss them. Just as Jack is about to say "young love" Traci interrupts him and says Allie and Noah are in lust.

Noah and Allie are moving forward

Back at the Abbott mansion, the young couple discusses the deal Noah made with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and he thanks Allie for her support. They begin kissing and Noah asks Allie if she is sure and she smiles and nods her head in agreement. They decide to take their relationship to the next step

and head up the stairs. "Nallie" are cute together and obviously falling in love, It's unfortunate that Traci of all people, reduced their connection to being about sex only.

Noah and Allie have been taking their relationship slow and some fans of The Young and the Restless have found this to be a refreshing change. Time will tell what challenges they face in the business world as well as their personal relationship but for now, at least they are beginning to

enjoy the ride in the corporate world and in pleasure.