Noah and Allie take the next step in business and pleasure on The Young and the Restless

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ah5In_0hXn9XhL00
Noah and LolaGlobal TV screenshot

Allie and Noah are officially a couple

Monday on The Young and the Restless, at the Abbott home Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) will interrupt a conversation between Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Traci Abbot ((Beth Maitland) to share the good news that Noah has found a new space for his nightclub. Jack says this calls for a celebration, so they all will head to Society for lunch.

Noah and Allie arrive at the restaurant to find Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott)) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) talking with Jack and Traci. Nikki leaves and Jack asks Diane to stay but she says she has to work. Noah and Allie also soon exit to go back to the Abbott house and as they exit Jack and Traci discuss them. Just as Jack is about to say "young love" Traci interrupts him and says Allie and Noah are in lust.

Noah and Allie are moving forward

Back at the Abbott mansion, the young couple discusses the deal Noah made with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and he thanks Allie for her support. They begin kissing and Noah asks Allie if she is sure and she smiles and nods her head in agreement. They decide to take their relationship to the next step
and head up the stairs. "Nallie" are cute together and obviously falling in love, It's unfortunate that Traci of all people, reduced their connection to being about sex only.

Noah and Allie have been taking their relationship slow and some fans of The Young and the Restless have found this to be a refreshing change. Time will tell what challenges they face in the business world as well as their personal relationship but for now, at least they are beginning to
enjoy the ride in the corporate world and in pleasure.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless N

Comments / 12

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
23132 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital alum Sebastian Roche will star in a new Yellowstone spin-off

Former General Hospital actor Sebastian Roche has a new role. Sebastian Roche was a fan favorite on General Hospital as the villainous Jerry Jacks on random intervals from 2007-’15. GH viewers have been hoping Jerry might make a return to Port Charles and stir up some mischief but his portrayer is currently involved in a new project. The actor is slated to have a recurring role in the upcoming Paramount+ series 1923 which is a spinoff of and prequel to Yellowstone the popular Western drama starring Helen Mirren and Kevin Costner.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on Saturday

In 2011 the Labor Federation started the first Labor Day Parade in Roanoke but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a two-year hiatus. The good news is the parade will return this Saturday at noon and will begin on Campbell Ave. downtown and end on Williamson Rd. According to News10, there will be representatives from the Peace Vigil, the United Steel Workers Union, and a Volvo truck from the United Auto Workers in Dublin.

Read full story

Hunter King and Rhiannon Fish star as twins in new Hallmark Mystery movie

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be happy to hear that Hunter King who portrayed Summer Newman Abbott has another project since leaving the ABC soap. She will star along with Rhianon Fish in a new movieNikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' channel. Their characters are siblings who are fraternal twins who are forced back into each other's lives after they inherit a detective agency.

Read full story
Blacksburg, VA

Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia Tech

World-renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni is considered a local legend in the Roanoke Valley/Blacksburg area. News 10 is reporting that she has decided to retire after 35 years at what she describes as the only job she has ever had. She told reporter Abbie Coleman “When the opportunity came to come here, it was a job,” “And I really didn’t know what to] with a job.” Three and one-half decades later, Giovanni says she "didn’t want to spend her time anywhere else" and jokingly told News10 that it was good to retire before she was fired.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Preventing teen suicideYouTube screenshot Suicide Awareness video. There are support systems for substance use and mental health. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (SPAM) and a number of local organizations and nonprofits are doing their part to inform the public and let those in need know they are not alone. September is also National Recovery Month which is a national observance to support and promote new recovery practices and evidence-based treatment that raise public awareness about addiction recovery and mental health.

Read full story

Kyle and Summer may bust Nikki and Phyliss for setting up Diane

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have been teasing that the plan to destroy Diane Jenkins could backfire and now there are hints on how this could play out. Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) will publish her scathing expose and Diane will be ashamed that her issues have been made public. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) will celebrate and begin counting down the days until the woman they hate is gone but their plan will backfire.

Read full story
3 comments

The origin of a popular American clothing style

In November of 2008 then-President, Barack Obama pleaded with young people to pull up their pants because he didn't want to see it and neither did their grandmas. Much like the billboard in the cover photo Obama's words were not heeded and today the fashion statement continues. There are various theories on where this trend came from and just as many suggestions on why it continues.

Read full story
10 comments
Roanoke, VA

Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstated

There has been a twist in a hgh profle situation in local government that many Star City resdents have been keeping up with. Defense Attorney Melvin Hill has filed a lawsuit on behalf of former Roanoke City CouncilmanRobert Jeffrey Jr. seeking his client to be reinstated to his council seat and the move has stunned a number of people. Jeffrey lost his posion in March when he pleaded no contest but was found guilty of the charges brought against him.

Read full story
4 comments
Genoa City, WI

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soon

Thursday on The Young and the Restless the walls appeared to be closing in on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) without her realizing it. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have convinced Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to go after Diane while hiding behind writing an expose on Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).

Read full story
7 comments

Tabyana Ali has written a book My Flower Child

Tabyana Ali is coming into her own in the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital and her chemistry with Nicholas Chaves (Spencer Cassadine) is growing. The two had a close moment on Tuesday and viewers could feel the heat between them. Ali is also an author and has written a children's book My Flower Child. which is the story of a mother who expresses her love for her daughter.

Read full story

Could Diane end up the winner on The Young and the Restless?

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has enlisted the help of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Safford) and Ashley Abbo (Eileen Davidson) in plotting the downfall of Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters). These three women beleive they will open the eyes of Genoa City resiidents and put Diane to shame. As horrble as her past history is Diane has done nothing to indicate that she is presenly up to no good.

Read full story
3 comments

Chloe Lanier makes a brief return to General Hospital as Nelle Benson

Chloe Lanier returns as NelleABC General Hospital Screenshot. Chloe Lanier made her first appearance on General Hospital in April 2015, during the 52nd-anniversary episode portraying Pat Spencer in flashbacks. One year later she returned to the ABC soap in August 2016 as Nelle Hayes, who turned out to be Nelle Benson, the daughter of Frank Benson the adoptive father of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Soaps in Depth is reporting that Lanier is going to reprise her role as the evil Nelle the week of September 5th.

Read full story
Virginia State

Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018

Virginia residents have complained about Interstate I-95 for decades and many citizens of the Commonwealth dread driving on this stretch of highway. In January of this year, there was a traffic backup that lasted 36 hours that caused a lot of distress. News 10 is reporting that because Virginia Government dropped the ball and did not act on what they knew would have made a difference this situation may never have happened.

Read full story
Salem, VA

Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17

Salem Civic Center will enforce a new safety policy. If you plan to attend the Gary Allan concert at the Salem Civic Center there are some changes you need to be aware of. WDBJ7 is reporting that there is something new and different being put in place that will affect those who attend this event and all others that follow. Effective September 17 a new policy will begin being enforced that will regulate "the size and types of bags taken into the civic center for events" Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities, Wendy Delano, told News7 the following.

Read full story

Michelle Stafford is on a winning streak while Phyllis might end up a big loser on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis may get burned in Genoa City.Y&R CBS screenshot. Michelle Stafford is winning but Phyllis could lose all. Daytime actress Michelle Stafford is a busy mom of two who has her own cosmetics line as well as working full time on The Young and the Restless. The soap vet recently shared with her social media followers that she will be adding two additional projects to her already full schedule. She did not give explicit details but Soaps in Depth is reporting that Stafford will be furthering her education and also doing something in the area of health and nutrition.

Read full story
5 comments

Nikki might be the one who has the downfall on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless trouble is brewing and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is at the center of it all. Along with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), she is plotting the downfall of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Spoilers are vague on the outcome but the goal of the three frenemies is to see that Diane is run out of Genoa City these women might get caught in their own trap.

Read full story
27 comments

Days of Our Lives move leaves behind cable, analog, and converter box users

Deidre Hall who portrays Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives recently made what Soaps in Depth referred to as a "heartfelt" appeal to Days viewers. In a video, clip Hall asked those who have been watching the NBC soap to "Come along" once it begins airing on Peacock. Fans understand that technology is ever-changing but not everyone is able to choose to make this journey.

Read full story
19 comments
Danville, VA

WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequency

WZBJ 24 needs rescanning in SeptemberWDBJ Screenshot. The switch from analog to digital TV in 2009 was difficult for a lot of people and continues today to be an issue for some television viewers. Those who watch WZBJ7 on channel 24with an antenna instead of cable or satellite and use a converter box will soon have a new wrinkle to deal with. They are going to have to rescan the network on September 27. Customers who view the station via satellite or cable will not be affected.

Read full story

Courtney Hope responds to transphobic Y&R cyberbully viewer

Courtney HopeThe Young and the Restless Global screenshot. Cyberbullying is increasing among daytime viewers as disgruntled fans use the Internet to say hateful and hurtful things to actors who are only doing their jobs. Courtney Hope is the latest soap actress who has had to deal with online bullying which seems to be increasing. Hope portrays Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless and recently had to defend herself as well as her character,

Read full story
33 comments

General Hospital has a Who done it where the Cassadine men are accused of attempted murder

Ava Jerome and her stabbing suspectsABC General Hospital Screenshot. Friday on General Hospital someone plunged a hook into Ava Jerome (Maura West) and left her to die near the Quartermaine boathouse. On Monday Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Holier (Evan Hofer) found her bleeding out and rushed her to the hospital. Spoilers tease there will be a who done it and the Cassadine men will be prime suspects. They all have motives but it appears they also all have alibies.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy