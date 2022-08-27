The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally is stunned when she witnesses a close moment beween Adam and Chelsea

Chelsea and Adam Global Screenshot

Adam and Chelsea have a moment Chancellor Park

Looks can be deceiving and Monday on The Young and the Restless Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will read more into a scene she witnesses in Chancellor Park than she should. Last week Sally and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) were trying to make each other jealous whereas Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is concerned. Each woman knows the other still has feelings for the bad boy and desires to make each other jealous.

On Monday, Sally will have just thrown Adam to the wolves by exposing his desire for revenge to the Newman family and will misinterpret a scene she happens upon in Chancellor Park. Chaddam will be having a heart-to-heart talk where Adam reveals what really happened to Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) and shares that he turned down a job offer from Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Chelsea attempts to get Adam to see that revenge against Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will only hurt their son Conner Newman ( Judah Mackey) who loves both his father and grandfather.. The duo acknowledges they are thankful they have come to a place of supporting each other after all they have been through. Adam reaches over and rubs Chelsea's back and then they hug one another. It is an innocent moment between co-parents who still care deeply for each other and the well-being of their son.

Sally is stunned by what she sees

Just as they embrace Sally comes into the park just behind them and the look on her face says she is jealous. Spoilers for Tuesday's episode of The Young and the Restless indicate that Sally is going to be "schooled" by Chelsea about Chaddam history. Chelsea will point out that Conner will always bond his parents and she will tell the redhead to back off.

The fireworks are just beginning in this twisted love triangle where no one can come out as the winner. Victor has something sinister in mind to teach his son a lesson so Adam will probably never be free of trying to best his dad. Be sure to tune in to Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless and watch the drama unfold.