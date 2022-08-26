Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and Felicia Youtube General Hospital screenshot

Mac and or Felicia may have an adult child

General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.

If Felicia is not Esme's mother the writers need to give clear answers about who she is and when she was with Ryan. Fans want to know how he had the time to forge a relationship with his alleged daughter considering he has been on killing sprees, locked up or on the run for the last two decades. Mac and Felicia were talking about wanting more children a while back which makes it likely that one or both of them may soon find out they have an adult child.

The timeline fits for Mac and Cody but not Felicia and Esme

Mac was with Dominique Baldwin (Shell Danielson) at the time Cody was conceived so the chances are that the Quartermaine stable hand is indeed his son. If Felicia turns out to be Esme's mom there will have to be some rewriting of history because the timeline does not fit. General Hospital viewers have been waiting for quite some time to find out the truth about Ryan and Esme because the story simply does not add up.

At one point Ryan said he did not know who Emne's mother was but he could have been lying. If indeed Mac and Felicia turn out to be the parents of Esme then perhaps she is not deceased and may show up somewhere in Port Charles to wreak more havoc. Hopefully, the General Hospital mysteries surrounding Cody Bell and Esme Prince will soon be solved and fans will know the entire truth. Mac raised Felicia's two daughters as if they were his own so it would be nice for him to have a biological child.