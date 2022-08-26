The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The fight for Douglas leads to a fierce battle between the Foresters and Logans

Thomas and Hope YouTube Screenshot Alexander Boom

A tug of war for Douglas has begun on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that the tug of war for Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri)is going to heat up and there will be some casualties. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) has just moved in with Eric Forrester (John McCook) and this could put a strain on their newly formed relationship and they might end up on opposite sides of the issue. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes ( Krista Allen) are already at war over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and now they disagree over where Douglas will call his permanent home.

Brooke told Taylor last week that Ridge would support her but Dr. Hayes knows he wants his grandson living at the family home with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Spoilers tease that this situation could break up "Bridge" and Taylor could end up getting her ex-husband back. If Brooke continues in her vendetta against Taylor and Thomas this is exactly what will happen.

Steffy and Hope will clash over Thomas

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are going to see major drama as Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) and Steffy (Jackie Wood) clash over what is best for Douglas. Steffy is actually going to confront her stepsister and say some pretty harsh things to her and Hope will fire back and stand her ground. Now not only will Thomas be in her ear but his sister is butting into Hope's business as well which will add to the pressure. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan) will support Hope but do they stand a chance against the united Forresters?

As Steffy argues that Douglas should be with Thomas who is his biological parent her mother will be saying the same thing to Brooke. Everyone says they desire what is best for Douglas but there are some ulterior motives driving the actions of Brooke and Taylor. Some spoilers are already teasing that one casualty of this battle could be that Brooke loses Ridge to Taylor as battle lines are drawn. Who knows where any of those involved will be once the dust settles?