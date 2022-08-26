The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: The fight for Douglas leads to a fierce battle between the Foresters and Logans

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWUoh_0hWWY1d000
Thomas and HopeYouTube Screenshot Alexander Boom

A tug of war for Douglas has begun on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful say that the tug of war for Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri)is going to heat up and there will be some casualties. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) has just moved in with Eric Forrester (John McCook) and this could put a strain on their newly formed relationship and they might end up on opposite sides of the issue. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes ( Krista Allen) are already at war over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and now they disagree over where Douglas will call his permanent home.

Brooke told Taylor last week that Ridge would support her but Dr. Hayes knows he wants his grandson living at the family home with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Spoilers tease that this situation could break up "Bridge" and Taylor could end up getting her ex-husband back. If Brooke continues in her vendetta against Taylor and Thomas this is exactly what will happen.

Steffy and Hope will clash over Thomas

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are going to see major drama as Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) and Steffy (Jackie Wood) clash over what is best for Douglas. Steffy is actually going to confront her stepsister and say some pretty harsh things to her and Hope will fire back and stand her ground. Now not only will Thomas be in her ear but his sister is butting into Hope's business as well which will add to the pressure. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Deacon Sharp (Sean Kanan) will support Hope but do they stand a chance against the united Forresters?

As Steffy argues that Douglas should be with Thomas who is his biological parent her mother will be saying the same thing to Brooke. Everyone says they desire what is best for Douglas but there are some ulterior motives driving the actions of Brooke and Taylor. Some spoilers are already teasing that one casualty of this battle could be that Brooke loses Ridge to Taylor as battle lines are drawn. Who knows where any of those involved will be once the dust settles?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful Do

Comments / 25

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
23106 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Kyle and Summer may bust Nikki and Phyliss for setting up Diane

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have been teasing that the plan to destroy Diane Jenkins could backfire and now there are hints on how this could play out. Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) will publish her scathing expose and Diane will be ashamed that her issues have been made public. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) will celebrate and begin counting down the days until the woman they hate is gone but their plan will backfire.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstated

There has been a twist in a hgh profle situation in local government that many Star City resdents have been keeping up with. Defense Attorney Melvin Hill has filed a lawsuit on behalf of former Roanoke City CouncilmanRobert Jeffrey Jr. seeking his client to be reinstated to his council seat and the move has stunned a number of people. Jeffrey lost his posion in March when he pleaded no contest but was found guilty of the charges brought against him.

Read full story
1 comments
Genoa City, WI

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soon

Thursday on The Young and the Restless the walls appeared to be closing in on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) without her realizing it. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have convinced Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) to go after Diane while hiding behind writing an expose on Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).

Read full story
4 comments

Tabyana Ali has written a book My Flower Child

Tabyana Ali is coming into her own in the role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital and her chemistry with Nicholas Chaves (Spencer Cassadine) is growing. The two had a close moment on Tuesday and viewers could feel the heat between them. Ali is also an author and has written a children's book My Flower Child. which is the story of a mother who expresses her love for her daughter.

Read full story

Could Diane end up the winner on The Young and the Restless?

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has enlisted the help of Phyllis Summers (Michelle Safford) and Ashley Abbo (Eileen Davidson) in plotting the downfall of Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters). These three women beleive they will open the eyes of Genoa City resiidents and put Diane to shame. As horrble as her past history is Diane has done nothing to indicate that she is presenly up to no good.

Read full story
3 comments

Chloe Lanier makes a brief return to General Hospital as Nelle Benson

Chloe Lanier returns as NelleABC General Hospital Screenshot. Chloe Lanier made her first appearance on General Hospital in April 2015, during the 52nd-anniversary episode portraying Pat Spencer in flashbacks. One year later she returned to the ABC soap in August 2016 as Nelle Hayes, who turned out to be Nelle Benson, the daughter of Frank Benson the adoptive father of Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Soaps in Depth is reporting that Lanier is going to reprise her role as the evil Nelle the week of September 5th.

Read full story
Virginia State

Report indicates that the latest I-95 backlog could have been prevented if steps were taken in 2018

Virginia residents have complained about Interstate I-95 for decades and many citizens of the Commonwealth dread driving on this stretch of highway. In January of this year, there was a traffic backup that lasted 36 hours that caused a lot of distress. News 10 is reporting that because Virginia Government dropped the ball and did not act on what they knew would have made a difference this situation may never have happened.

Read full story
Salem, VA

Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17

Salem Civic Center will enforce a new safety policy. If you plan to attend the Gary Allan concert at the Salem Civic Center there are some changes you need to be aware of. WDBJ7 is reporting that there is something new and different being put in place that will affect those who attend this event and all others that follow. Effective September 17 a new policy will begin being enforced that will regulate "the size and types of bags taken into the civic center for events" Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities, Wendy Delano, told News7 the following.

Read full story

Michelle Stafford is on a winning streak while Phyllis might end up a big loser on The Young and the Restless

Phyllis may get burned in Genoa City.Y&R CBS screenshot. Michelle Stafford is winning but Phyllis could lose all. Daytime actress Michelle Stafford is a busy mom of two who has her own cosmetics line as well as working full time on The Young and the Restless. The soap vet recently shared with her social media followers that she will be adding two additional projects to her already full schedule. She did not give explicit details but Soaps in Depth is reporting that Stafford will be furthering her education and also doing something in the area of health and nutrition.

Read full story
2 comments

Nikki might be the one who has the downfall on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless trouble is brewing and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is at the center of it all. Along with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), she is plotting the downfall of Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Spoilers are vague on the outcome but the goal of the three frenemies is to see that Diane is run out of Genoa City these women might get caught in their own trap.

Read full story
26 comments

Days of Our Lives move leaves behind cable, analog, and converter box users

Deidre Hall who portrays Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives recently made what Soaps in Depth referred to as a "heartfelt" appeal to Days viewers. In a video, clip Hall asked those who have been watching the NBC soap to "Come along" once it begins airing on Peacock. Fans understand that technology is ever-changing but not everyone is able to choose to make this journey.

Read full story
8 comments
Danville, VA

WZBJ7/24 will have to be rescanned in September when the network moves to a new frequency

WZBJ 24 needs rescanning in SeptemberWDBJ Screenshot. The switch from analog to digital TV in 2009 was difficult for a lot of people and continues today to be an issue for some television viewers. Those who watch WZBJ7 on channel 24with an antenna instead of cable or satellite and use a converter box will soon have a new wrinkle to deal with. They are going to have to rescan the network on September 27. Customers who view the station via satellite or cable will not be affected.

Read full story

Courtney Hope responds to transphobic Y&R cyberbully viewer

Courtney HopeThe Young and the Restless Global screenshot. Cyberbullying is increasing among daytime viewers as disgruntled fans use the Internet to say hateful and hurtful things to actors who are only doing their jobs. Courtney Hope is the latest soap actress who has had to deal with online bullying which seems to be increasing. Hope portrays Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless and recently had to defend herself as well as her character,

Read full story
31 comments

General Hospital has a Who done it where the Cassadine men are accused of attempted murder

Ava Jerome and her stabbing suspectsABC General Hospital Screenshot. Friday on General Hospital someone plunged a hook into Ava Jerome (Maura West) and left her to die near the Quartermaine boathouse. On Monday Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Holier (Evan Hofer) found her bleeding out and rushed her to the hospital. Spoilers tease there will be a who done it and the Cassadine men will be prime suspects. They all have motives but it appears they also all have alibies.

Read full story
1 comments

Facts come to light regarding Princess Diana 25 years after her death

On August 31 1997 the world stood still after the news that Diana Princess of Wales had been injured in a horrific car crash. As time went on and,no news of her condition was revealed her fans began to suspect the worst and they were correct as the "People's Princess" had died.This was a historical event much like the deaths of Elvis Pressley, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Prince that left many in disbelief.

Read full story
71 comments

Robert Adamson replaces Chad Duell again on General Hospital

Robert Adamson as Michael CorinthosScreenshot General Hospital Global TV. Soaps in Depth is reporting that Robert Adamson will be replacing Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos for the fourth time on General Hospital. The actor previously portrayed Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless and first stepped into the GH role on June 1 and 2, during the custody hearing for Wiley Corinhos ( Viron Weaver).

Read full story
5 comments

Johnny Depp appearance at the VMA's brings mixed reaction

Johnny Depp made a bizarre appearance MV's awards show on Sunday night, and was met with mixed reactions. According to The Daily Mail, comments on Twitter ranged from:. 'MTV is so disgusting for this Johnny Depp s***,' and 'Man f*** MTV for giving Johnny Depp a platform,' to 'Johnny Depp is so funny and I'm so happy to see him move on from the negative hate and lies.' Mashable India has a list of the various tweets both yeah and nay towards Depp.

Read full story
4 comments

Sally and Chloe attempt to maneuver life in the Newman world on The Young and the Restless

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Chloe Fisher (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are caught in a precarious situation on The Young and the Restless. They are bright, intelligent, strong, and talented women who probably will never truly come into their own in Genoa City because everywhere they turn they find they are being controlled by the world of the Newmans who pull the purse strings and interfere in relationships.

Read full story
2 comments

Diamond White interview on State of Mind with Maurice Benard leaves viewers baffled

State of mind presents actors and not their characters. Maurice Benard portrays Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital and hosts his own Podcast State of Mind where he interviews celebrities.Benard,who has been candid about his struggles with bipolar disorder and being placed in a mental health facility asks his guests about their own mental health journies. He recently had actress Diamond White who portrays Paris Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful on the Vlog and viewers have been puzzled by her behavior.

Read full story
2 comments

Bambi revisited on 80 year anniversary

Bambi is a Disney classic that has received mixed reviews over the decades that can currently be seen on the Disney+ streaming service. The animated classic was released in theaters on August 21 of 1942 and was the fifth animated feature produced by Walt Disney. The story is based on the 1923 book Bambi, a Life in the Woods by Austrian author and hunter Felix Salten.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy