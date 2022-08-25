Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABC

The Con features Virginia Beach resident Lori Ann Talens

Lori Ann Talens, from Virginia Beach, will be featured on The Con tonight on ABC. The true crime television series premiered on October 14, 2020, and is narrated by Whoopi Goldberg, The show focuses on how victims were fooled by con artists and features interviews with the victims, eyewitnesses, law enforcement, and the perpetrators who were involved in the fraud.

In 2021 Talens, a 42-year-old wife, and mother of three, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Norfolk to wire, mail, and health care fraud. She was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison while her husband, Pacifico Talens Jr., was only sentenced to seven years and three months for his role in the scam.

Prosecutors claimed Talens was the mastermind of the scheme, and her husband’s role was basically limited to shipping the coupons for her. For close to three years Lori did the designing and printing of realistic-looking coupons from her home computer and used social media sites to find coupon enthusiasts. She then shipped the counterfeit coupons throughout the United States in exchange for payment.

She almost got away with it

Talens printed the coupons on high-quality, glossy paper, adding product images and corporate logos that made them appear real. The barcodes she used actually scanned as legitimate at department stores and supermarkets. Deals with the phony coupons were equal to, or sometimes greater, than the actual value of the item being purchased.

This allowed shoppers to get products for free or in cases where the value of the coupon exceeded the value, of an item retailers would have to pay the shopper for “purchasing” the item. The scam came o light when a shopper caught on and reported the scam to the Coupon Information Center, which is "a coalition of consumer product manufacturers dedicated to coupon integrity".

Until the fraud was reported the only thing suspicious about coupons from "the Masterchef" (which was Talens's monicker) was the amount of the discount. The only way to distinguish the counterfeit coupons was for experts to confirm they were phony. The "Frankenstein coupons" were said to be worth 31.8 million dollars. Authorities say this is the largest scam of its kind to date. Be sure to tune in at 10 pm tonight on ABC to The Con and watch the story of Lori Ann Talens.