What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants

E. coli and Wendy's Screenshot Cheryl Preston

No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants

There have been no reported outbreaks of illness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at the restaurant chain in four states.

The cases reported by the CDC have been in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Michigan's state health department says there have been 98 reports of E. coli infections in August, compared to only 20 cases in August 2021. The Michigan health department has linked 43 of the 98 cases to Wendy's thus far and is waiting for the results on the other 55.

Wendy's is taking precautions

The New York Post indicates that some of those who were affected were hospitalized and now lawsuits against the fast food chain are beginning to increase. A specific food item has not been officially labeled as the cause of the infections, the common denominator is said to be “sandwiches topped with romaine lettuce.”

Wendy’s has indicated they use a different type of romaine lettuce for salads but they have, however, taken a precautionary measure. The restaurant announced that it has removed romaine lettuce from sandwiches in their restaurants in “certain Midwestern states.”

Preventing E. coli

The main way to prevent the spread of E. coli is to practice good hygiene by washing hands thoroughly after using the restroom or changing diapers, fully cooking mea,t and making sure vegetables have been washed properly. You will find additional tips by clicking on the link.