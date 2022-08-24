Justin Hartley stars in new Neflix holiday movie The Noel Diary

Justin Hartley Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Justin Hartley has an amazing new role

Justin Hartley fans were disappointed when he walked away from the CBS soap The Young and the Restless but were happy to find out he was joining the primetime series, This is Us. Now that the NBC drama has come to an end can Harley's devotees don't have to despair. Instead, they can look forward to the actor in a new role just in time for the holidays. He will be starring as Jacob Churcher this Thanksgiving in the new Netflix film, The Noel Diary which is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on November 24.

The Noel Diaries is a holiday must see

The Noel Diary is based on Richard Paul Evans's New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a man who gets the opportunity to revisit his past at Christmas. Churcher (Hartley) hasn’t been home for almost twenty years after his mentally ill mother kicked him out when he was only sixteen. A few days before Christmas, a lawyer calls to inform Jacob that his mother has passed away and left her house to him.

Jacob returns and attempts to reconcile with the pain and abuse he experienced as a child. He meets Rachel who is trying to find her mother Noel who gave her up for adoption 30 years prior and the two have an amazing journey where they find grace, forgiveness, and the possibility of love. If you are a fan of Justin Hartley and enjoy holiday mystery and romance be sure to tune in to The Noel Diaries on Thanksgiving Day.