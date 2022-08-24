James Patrick Stuart will be off General Hospital while taping The Villains of Valley View

James Patrick Stuart is doing double duty again

James Patrick Stuart Screenshot Cheryl Preston

When James Patrick Stuart began the first season of The Villains of Valley View his General Hospital fans were concerned that he was leaving the ABC soap. Stuart's character Valentin Cassadine was not shown for quite some time but once filming for the Disney sitcom was over the actor returned to GH.

While Stuart was taping Villains his General Hospital character was kidnapped by his father Victor Cassadine ( Charles Shaughnessy) and later found dumped in an alley. He ended up covering in a medical facility off-screen. Although the first season was met with lackluster reviews fans seem to love the show and Disney has decided to renew it.

The Villains of Valley View will soon begin filming season two and Stuart will return as Vic/Kraniac the patriarch of a family of supervillains. General Hospital fans don't have to worry when Valentin is not on-screen because they know Stuart will return. It's not known at this time how Valentin's absence in Port Charles will be explained but fans know that whenever a Cassadine is involved there are always interesting complications.

Goodbye General Hospital, hello Villains of Valley View

Variety is reporting that season 2 of The Villains of Valley View will begin production in Los Angeles this fall. New episodes of the series from Season 1 will begin airing on October 7th. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television had this to say about the renewal:

“It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family. Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.”

No date has been given for when season 2 of The Villains of Valley View will debut on Disney so be on the lookout for updates and continue watching James Patrick Stuart on General Hospital.