Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on Saturday

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra returns to downtown Roanoke

One of the highlights of the Star City is the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra which will be returning to Elmwood Park this weekend. Symphony Under the Stars is an annual free event that is a prelude to the upcoming concert season. RSO was established in 1953 by a group of music lovers and Gibson Morrissey served as the first conductor until he passed away in 1975. Jack Moehlenkamp took over from 1975-1986 when Victoria Bond became the conductor until 1995. David Wiley has held the position since 1996.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra is comprised of professional musicians who are "awarded positions through competitive auditions." This will be year 70 for RSO and Symphony Under the Stars is being billed as the biggest event to hit Elmwood Park.

The RSO has a legacy in the Roanoke Valley

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra education programs and concerts are supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The RSO is also supported by "The Friends of the RSO"; the Virginia Blue Ridge Musical Festival," the "New River Valley Friends of the RSO" and also a number of local community groups.

The RSO also consists of The Roanoke Symphony Chorus, and The Roanoke Youth Symphony Orchestra (RYSO), which includes a Flute Ensemble and a Strings Ensemble. Symphony under the Stars takes place at 7:30 pm on August 27 in Elmwood Park. The Symphony chorus will be joined by the Southwest Virginia Ballet and VIP tickets are available for purchase.