Meghan Markle and Serena Williams discuss the issues of motherhood

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have something in common

Meghan Markle interviewed her good friend Serena Williams on her first Archeytpes Podcast which is available on Spotify. The two women had a conversation that let viewers know that their wealth and celebrity do not exempt them from some of the issues that not-so-rich and famous mothers deal with all the time. Both women shared that they dealt with separation anxiety when it came to their children.

Meghan opened up about a situation where she was on official Royal duties while on a South Africa tour in 2019. She was instructed to leave baby Archie in a housing unit while she went to an official engagement with Prince Harry. “We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room. What?” Meghan said she and Harry arrived back at the house to find their nanny in tears.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Some things money cannot purchase

A heater in Archie's room had caught fire but the baby was unharmed because the Nanny decided to take him downstairs with her to get a snack rather than leave him in the bed. Meghan asked if she and Harry could skip the next engagement but were told to go on with the show as if nothing had happened.

Serena then recounted her own situation where here daughter broke her wrist and she was up all night at the hospital and still had to play a tennis match the next day.Some news outlets are spinning the Meghan story as if the Royal family somehow abused Markle by taking the attitude that the show must go on but regular working moms must make choices all the time to leave children when they are sick or hurt in order to provide for them.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams may have money and lead lifestyles that working class wives and mothers do not but there are two areas where their affluence makes no difference. They love their children and the moherly instinct o protect kicks in during times of crisis. They have also felt the pain of separation when duty calls and they have no choice but to fulfill an obligation and leave their children in the care of others.Women who are not married to Royalty or professional tennis players do it all the time.