The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this year

The Drumstick Dash Screenshot Cheryl Preston

The Drumstick Dash is back and better than ever

The Drumstick Dash will return to downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving after being done virtually because of the pandemic. Last year those who participated mapped out their own routes to walk or run. This year a new route will begin and end in Elmwood Park but the motto remains "Move your feet so others can eat." The funds raised go to the Roanoke Rescue Mission to ensure they have enough food for those they serve.

The Drumstick Dash begins at 9:00 am on Thursday, November 24 and has been the biggest fund raiser for the Rescue Misson since it began 17 years ago in 2005. This year runners pay $32.50 in advance and $35.00 after September 30. Those who walk will pay $22.50 prior to September 30 and $25.00 after.

The Drmsick Dash has new options this year

There are also several additional options this year besides the traditional 5k run or walk. You can still do a virtual walk or run for $22.50 ( $25.00 after September 30) and there is also a virtual "move your feet challenge." For the entire month of November you can walk, run, bike, swim, or row at least 1 mile each of the 30 days in the month.

You submit your mileage every day and will earn milestones along the way. Registration is $20.00 and closes on November 5th. This year for the first time Blue Ridge Racing is partnering with the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash to help plan the event so this year will be pretty exciing.