The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grant

Grandin Theater Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Grandin Theatre is the beneficiary of a $100,000.00 grant

The Grandin Theatre opened in Roanoke in 1932 and became the first movie house with talking films. It remained a movie theater for 40 years until Mill Mountain Theatre took over in 1976 and began showing second-run films, screened classics, and art films. In 1983 the doors closed but the Grandin reopened in 1986 and shut down again in 2001.

The Grandin Foundation was formed and a year later the doors reopened. Now the theater has become the beneficiary of a sizable grant from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.The Grandin turns 90 this year and has received a total of over $100,000 from CFSWV. Theatre officials say the money will help them expand their services beyond film.

Ian Fortier and Chris Cone inside Grandin Theattre Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Changes are coming to the theater

WFIR's Emma Thomas interviewed Ian Fortier, Executive Director of the Grandin Foundation who says the grant will ensure that the building can be renovated and become more than a theater.Fortier said the goal for the Grandin Theatre is to become the premiere arts and culture center for the region and the generous grant will assist in doing just that.

In addition to updating the screens, sound system, and lights, remodeling will ensure there will also be live performances and community events. Fortier said he theater is expected to be ready by Labor Day. There is an old adage that the one constant in life is change and the Grandin Theatre has endured many changes during its 90 year history and remains much beloved in the Roanoke Valley.