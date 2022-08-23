Rolling Stone receives backlash from Michael Jackson fans for dubbing Harry Styles the new "King of Pop"

Harry Styles Youtube Screenshot

Rolling Stone has opened a can of worms

Rolling Stone has opened a can of worms by recently dubbing Harry Styles the new "King of Pop." There has been a lot of backlash from Michael Jackson fans and also from one of his relatives. Jackson's nephew Taj weighed in according to the Daily Beast and said no disprespect was intended towards Styles but his uncle will always be the "king."

Jackson had a career that spanned 5 decades and 40 years from the late 1960s at age 9 until he passed away at age 50 in 2009. He had 13 number one hits 30 songs in the top 10 and more top 40 hits than any other artist. Jackson's fans agreed with his nephew Taj that although Styles may have potential he is not in the same category and has not earned the title as Jackson did. Harry does have the distinction of being the second musical act to place at least 13 songs in the top 30 simultaneously. The first was Drake.

Jackson fans believe his title should be retired

It's not clear what the motivation was behind Rolling Stone making the statement but it has caused Jackson fans to defend their fallen hero. Some are saying the title "King of Pop" should be retired because no one will ever achieve what Michael Jackson accomplished in his career. Meanwhile, Styles is caching heat because he refuses to address his sexuality.

Critics say Harry Styles waves Gay Pride flags and wears dressed in order to capitalize on the queer lifestyle while not admitting he is gay and also dating women. Styles has refused to publicly admit or deny his lifestyle and he has not commented on the "King of Pop" title.