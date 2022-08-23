Prince Harry and Meghan Markle critics balk at The One Young World Summit ticket price of over $1,000 a day

Meghan Markle One Young World Screenshot Cheryl Preston

The One Young World Summit is costly

The disparity between the haves and the have-nots in our society can be summed up in two recent items in the news. Some older fans of the NBC soap Days of Our Lives are saying they cannot afford an extra $4.99 a month to watch the show when it moves to Peacock. Meanwhile, somewhere out there are individuals who will shell out over $1,000 a day for three days to attend The One Young World Summit where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be featured.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not responsible for the price tag but they are catching some heat for it. This fee does not include travel or accommodations and according to The Overimer, the three-day event could cost around $4,000. The purpose of One Young World Summit is to attract young leaders from around the globe but not everyone who is interested can afford it. There possibly will be others who can cover the hefty cost but will choose not to.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not to blame

Please note that the organizers of the event have made it clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "will not be paid for their appearance" and roughly 30% of the young adults who will be attending will have their fees paid for via a scholarship. Even so, The Overimer says the couple is "cashing in" and those who are critical of the Duke and Duchess are using this as another reason to complain about the couple.

What may not be widely known is that Meghan Markle has been working with the One Young World Summit since 2014 and this cause is also important to Prince Harry. The purpose of the organization is to bring together young leaders from across the globe to discuss solutions to the world's problems. The 2022 Manchester Summit will begin on September 5th and conclude on the 8th.