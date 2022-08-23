Days of Our Lives move to Peacock leaves longtime fans unable to watch the soap

Peacock Screenshot Cheryl Preston

According to Soap Opera Network, Days of Our Lives will air its last episode on NBC on Friday, September 9, and will begin streaming on Peacock on Monday, September 12. Some DOOL fans feel they have been hoodwinked because of the way this situation came about. When Beyond Salem first aired on the streaming service it was free. A Very Salem Christmas however was only available on the premium plan ($4.99 with ads/$9.99 without ads).

There was no advance warning and many fans complained that they should not have to pay to watch characters they had been viewing for free for decades. Some older viewers have said they do not have $4.99 extra each month to pay for Peacock and these are loyal viewers who have watched Days of Our Lives from day one.

Longtime fans don't like the change

Executive producer Ken Corday shared the following with SON. "The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they’ve decided to do so, and we’re excited,” said Corday, whose production company also owns the shows. “The bottom line is, this is the future. Whether people believe it now, or in a year or two, this is the future of first-run dramatic television. Let’s just hope the migration is wonderful and our loyal viewers stick with us and subscribe.”

Corday's statement does not take into account that some of the most loyal and long-term Days of Our Lives fans are not able to afford an extra $4.99 a month but such is life. Those who are able will keep up and those who cannot afford Peacock will be left behind. There are DOOL devotees who are saying the execs care more about the bottom line and future profits than fans but at this point, there is not anything that can be done about it. The streaming service advertises that it has a plan for everyone but when it comes to older Days viewers who can't afford the premium service this is not true.