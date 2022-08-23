Former General Hospital cast member Ingo Rademacher shares his future plans with his fans

Ingo Rademacher Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Ingo Rademacher is planning a big move

General Hospital viewers were stunned last year when Ingo Rademacher was fired from his role as Jasper Jacks after two decades. He was let go because he refused the COVID vaccine and had asked for a religious exemption but was refused. Fans have wondered what the actor was going to do with his career since leaving the ABC soap last October. Some of Rademacher's followers thought perhaps he might return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Thorne Forrester but that did not happen. Now the actor is revealing that he and his family are planning to move to Florida.

Soaps in Depth is reporting that Ingo shared on Instagram how the past eight months since leaving General Hospital have been filled with "a lot of decision making,” Rademacher explained “One was to move, since not working on GH anymore. For a lot of reasons, but mainly quality of life.”

The Rademaker clan includes Ingo, his wife, Ehiku, 14-year-old son Peanut, 10-year-old-son Pohaku, and one-year-old daughter Iwa. The actor explained his decision by saying "Colorado Springs was high on the list,” “and of course Hawaii, our place there. But that is just not near a swim team with excludes it with two kids who are making Junior Olympic cuts.”

In addition to Pohaku and Peanut swimming, their father can also look for acting opportunities. “I will try my luck a little further East closer to Nashville and Atlanta,”. “But for now, we are just settling into our new life in Panama City Beach, Florida.”

Ingo Rademacher lawsuit

In December 2021 Rademacher filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against ABC and Disney and in June of his year Ingp's business records were subpoenaed and his lawyers are fighting back. Here is the official statement. “it is not hard to appreciate that ABC’s subpoena – seeking confidential communications and attorney work product between Ingo, Ingo’s counsel and a speculated litigation funder – does nothing to prove Ingo’s claims or ABC’s defenses. The subpoena is merely ABC’s campaign of intimidation to harass and pressure Ingo to drop the case against them. As an ill-fated means of garnering litigation leverage in this action." A hearing date for Rademacher's case will be sometime in 2023.

Best of luck to the Ingo Rademacher family on their move to Florida and may the former General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful find the acting opportunities he is seeking.