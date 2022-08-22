Roanoke, VA

Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closed

Cheryl E Preston

Red LobsterScreenshot

Popular local restarant has shut it's doors

Roanoke Valley residents now have one less option for eating seafood when they dine out. WFIR radio is reporting that Red Lobster on Franklin Rd. in Roanoke has abruptly closed after 42 years in the area. When you dial the phone number a recording thanks customers for their years of service and says "We look forward" to serving you at one of our other locations." Callers are told to go to tthe website to find other locations in the area. At his time there are no othere news outlets reporting hte closing.

Several popular local restaurants have closed

There have been a string of restaurants closing since the pandemic b it is no known why Red Lobster has shut i'ts doors. WFIR suggests that the property has been purchased but customers will be wondering why all the secrecy. This has been a favorite spot for locals for many years and thhe closing will be a disappoinment. For some younger partrons his establishment has been here heir enire lives.

The iconic Roanoker resarauntt shut down after 81 years in business due to pandemic relaed issueus and few months back Applebees at Valleyview mall closed. There was only one Roanoker bu are sill three ohers Applebees in the area in Salem, on 460 East and in Rocky Mount. Anyone desiring anoher Red Lobster location will have to travel to Christiansburg or Lynchburg. Be on he lookout for updates related to the closing of the seafood restaurant as they are sure to come.

# Red Lobster Sea food

Roanoke, VA
