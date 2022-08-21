Juanita Bynum called a hypocrite for criticizing secular music and later dancing to it

Juanita Bynum Screenshot

A debate has begun regarding secular music and the church

In the Christian faith, one is "saved" by believing that Jesus Christ died for their sins. It is common however for some preachers to address certain behaviors they consider sins and tell congregants they are not really saved if they are guilty of these activities even if they still believe in Christ. One well known preacher just got called on the carpet by Twitter for condemning worldly music only to be seen dancing to it. Juanita Bynum said you cannot be saved and listen to secular music but she is in a video doing just that.

Bynum can be seen in a Youtube video dancing to the Mary J Blige hit Just Fine. Twitter has erupted with increasing comments calling the preacher a hypocrite and blasting the black church for its teaching on the subject. These are not racist statements as they are coming from African Americans.

Twitter users are vocal about Juanita Bynum

"They literally wake up to throw on a church robe and get handed a microphone to be lying hypocrites. I’m tired of Black churches like these".

"They lowkey listen to secular music. These gospel artists are not getting samples & inspo out of thin air. Miss “Lord Split Me Open” should go to the studio w/ Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence & other artists. Even the late Andrae Crouch worked with Michael Jackson and Madonna".

"She was at work when she made that statement. At work to talk the peoples money right out of their pockets. But when she was dancing she was off duty and dancing of joy about how she was going to spend the congregation money she had swindled them out of. Easy explanation."

This situation has opened up a debate regarding the church and secular music. One respondent was very detailed in their response.

"So the article is about Juanita Bynum who is a pastor in Georgia stating that if you listen to secular music you are not saved. So first question is what makes you saved. The second question is if you are saved are you listening to music that does not glorify or edify God such as what is defined as secular music. To be saved it's hearing, believing, repenting, confessing, being baptized, and remaining faithful to God. So can you listen to secular music and still be saved? Well the answer is yes. Our Christian walk is supposed to include a desire to be closer to Christ, God the Father and the Holy Ghost on a daily basis, if the music you are listening to does not encourage that relationship and distracts you from that type of relationship then it is viewed as secular, now will that all of a sudden make you unsaved, absolutely not, we live on the other side of the cross where Jesus already died for our sins and we as believers who have taken the Roman road, know, we are renewed every day, through prayer, supplication, repentance and His grace and mercy. Period. You have a choice. If you listen to a Kirk Franklin song or a Stevie Wonder song or a Sam Cooke song it will not affect your salvation, however it may take your focus off of Christ depending on the message of the song and compel you to do something that many not be Christ-like."

