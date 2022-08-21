Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's vow renewal will be their third ceremony

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OC47P_0hP92H9f00
Harry and MeghanScreenshot

A vow renewal may be in the near future for Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly going to have a vow renewal ceremony in the United States. If this takes place it will be their third ceremony. The world watched as the couple had their legal marriage ceremony on May 19 2018 by special marriage license from the Faculty Office at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan disclosed that she and Harry had engaged in a private marriage ceremony with only the two of them, and the Archbishop of Canterberry in their backyard at Kensington Palace. The Duchess of Sussex said the public ceremony was for the world and she and Harry wanted something private just between the two of them.

Speculation grows about why the couple wants a third ceremony

Now just a little over four years later the couple is reportedly going to have a vow renewal before the summer is over It is also being reported that their children Archie 3 and Lilibet 1 will have special roles during the service. Traditionally vow renewals have been done to mark milestones like 25 or 50 years of marriage but they can be performed at any time. No one but the couple knows for certain if and why they want to renew their vows a but there is plenty of speculation.

Some believe since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living in the US they desire to have a Stateside ceremony. Others suggest the duo needs footage for their Netflix docuseries but since they have only been married four years a televised ceremony probably will not bring in the views that are needed. Another theory is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex simply want to stay relevant any way they can and this is a method to keep them front and center.

Charlotte Griffith said the following via Express.Unconfirmed is the keyword. It sounds so unrealistic but the truth is often stranger than fiction when it comes to these two. Renewing your vows is quite an American thing to do. They probably have a lot of resentment around the wedding time because of all these dramas going on backstage. Plus, they need some interesting Netflix content. Footage of them at the WellChild awards is all very well but they've got to have that Kardashian thing, a set piece,”

Three ceremonies in four years does sound like a bit much but as the old adage goes: To each his (or her) own.

