Rawleigh Quarles the first black Fire Chief in Roanoke has written a book about his journey

Rawleigh Quarles chronicles his path to success

"Climbing the Ladder of Success: A Firefighter’s Journey to the Top" is the name of the book that has been written by Rawleigh Quarles Sr. a local pastor and former fireman, fire Marshall, and fire chief. Quarles, the senior pastor of Staunton Ave. Church of God in northwest Roanoke spoke o WDBJ 7 about his journey as well as his book.

Quarles said that as a child he dreamed of becoming a firefighter, and questioned why there were no minorities on the fire trucks in Roanoke City. He was one of two African American firefighters hired by the local fire department in 1962 and became the first black lieutenant, the first black fire marshal and in 1989, 25 years after being hired he was promoted and became the first African American fire chief.

The journey continues for Rawleigh Quarles

The pastor told News 7 that after being hired by the department, it was not easy becoming a trailblazer as he experienced "subtle and sometimes overt forms of racism". He shared how a job description was once changed to keep him from qualifying for promotion. Quarles filed a lawsuit which was settled out of court and he says it paved the way for other minorities.

In February of 2021, WSLS 10 News interviewed Quarles about his achievements and he said he following: “If you know you’re the most qualified, and they want to give it to someone less, be stalwart and steadfast and resolute in what you’re going for,” “I was the first Black lieutenant, the first Black deputy chief, the first Black chief fire marshal,” “Every promotion that I achieved, I was the first of every position because I was the only one there.”

Rawleigh Quarles had a book signing at Duck Donuts in Roanoke County. You can purchase a copy of "Climbing the Ladder of Success: A Firefighter’s Journey to the Top" at Barnes and Noble for $46.95