Ursula's Cafe offers donate what you can so everyone can eat

Ursula's Cafe Screenshot Cheryl Preston

A different concept in helping those in need

A local restaurant has come up with a method to ensure that all of its patrons enjoy a good meal. Ursula's Cafe in Roanoke has adopted a "donate what you can" policy where those who can pay more do so and those who can only give a little or nothing at all still eat.

Amy Trowell the owner told News 10 "If you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat.” "We’re so fortunate, my husband and I and the people that we work with that we have extra,” said Trowell. “There’s just no reason we shouldn’t be able to share that with all the members of our community.”

Ursla's Cafe Screenshot

Ursula's is a community effort

Ursula's Cafe is a community hub where you can enjoy a good cup of coffee, conversation, and a hearty bowl of soup as well as local entertainment, and delicious baked goods. The donate what yo can structure assists in feeding everyone in the community with dignity. There are retail items and classes that keep the businessgoing and the "warm inviting atmosphere" is why customers continue to return. The cafe's moto is "Everyone deserves good food and fulfilling lives"!

Trowell indicated that the response has been "overwhelming", and for those in need, she has this message. “We’re here. For you,” said Trowell. “We can’t do it all and we can’t fix everything. But we can make sure that you get at least one hot meal.”

Katie Stueckle an Ursula’s Café Board Vice President and also a volunteer had this to say: “I love the idea of creating a community space that creates equal dignity for everybody who comes to that space.”

Ursula's Cafe is located at 511 South Jefferson Street in Downtown Roanoke.