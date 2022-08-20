A new poll indicates Prince Harry and Meghan are not welcome back to the UK

Harry and Megan Screenshot

Why is there so much hate toward Harry and Meghan?

Rodney King was beaten by LA police and their acquittal sparked the LA riots in April 1992. King is infamous for asking "Can we all get along"? Fans are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking this question as increasingly UK citizens are expressing that the Royal couple is not welcome back on British soil. The couple met, fell in love, and married and just want to live their lives as they see fit so why all the hate?

A new poll taken by Express Mail UK revealed ha 96% of respondents don't want Meghan and Harry to return to the UK and only 3% were in favor of their coming back. This is a reflection of the readers of this one publication and does not necessarily represent the sentiment of British citizens as a whole.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raised the ire of Europeans when they stepped down as senior Royals. Based on their interview with Oprah Winfrey the couple fled to the US due to a lack of support from the House of Windsor in the midst of hate and racism that Meghan was experiencing. The press was holding her and Harry feared his wife would endure the same fate as his mother Princess Diana. He also told Oprah that his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William are trapped by "the firm."

So much anger towards the couple

Prior to their attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee one commentator very hatefully stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not welcome in the UK. There is a lot of indifference towards the couple and Megan at times is blamed for taking Harry away from his family but the Prince has always seemed to want out of Royal life.

The comments section after a video about the couple is especially brutal.

"The fact that the Harkles can just swan into the UK and stay in the grounds of the Queen’s residence any time they need to remind the world of their royal connections, is the only thing keeping their ‘boat’ afloat. It’s ‘unnatural’ and odd that it’s permitted after humiliating the RF with their public lies and stunts. Will they also be allowed to ‘monetise’ the Palace grounds with footage for Netflix"?

"I will be praying for England and the Commonwealth while the dastardly duo are over there! Please protect your Queen. They have caused her quite enough misery".

" I am from the US. I apologize for everything that m has done to the UK and you're wonderful Queen. I respect the monarch the queen and the UK. And please don't judge us in the US by what m does. I am so sorry that she's caused so much problems there in your country. God bless the queen"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be walking into hostile territory and this will no doubt be difficult for them. There is also e issue of security as Harry has said his family will be at risk without proper police protection. The Duke and Duchess are taking a risk under these circumstances with their children in tow but hopefully, things will work out in their favor.