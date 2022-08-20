Food pantries see a rise in middle class patrons

Food Bank Unsplash

Food banks are serving more middle class America

The trickle down affect of Covid-19 is being felt in various ways throughout the United States. Walmart announced that sales are down except in two areas which are gas and food. This suggests that consumers are spending so much on those two products they are unable to purchase other items. The 911 Tribute Museum has shut down due to financial issues and now it has been announced that more middle class Americans are obtaining food from food pantries.

Karen Erren, president and CEO of Feeding Westchester in Westchester County, New York, told Fox News Digital that two of the distribution sites run by her food are in the second-wealthiest county in the state. She says they have never before seen such long lines and industry leaders told Fox News Digital that middle class families are becoming a staple in "the longest lines that some locations have ever seen". Erren revealed that prior to Covid her organization was feeding 130,000 to 150,000 a month and now that number has increased to 200,000.

Middle America has challenges

Aramelle Wheeler, is the marketing and communications coordinator at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada that is just outside of Reno. She told Fox News Digital that businesses shutting down because of Covid led to middle class Americans losing jobs and many have not bounced back as they had anticipated. She added that demand as increased 17% since Covid.

Andrew Olsen the president of Altus Marketing which works with food banks across the nation says he has been told that people who once donated food are now standing in the lines needing assistance. He summed things up with this statement: "The traditional homeless person in need represents a very small percentage of the population that are actually getting food from the food bank network across the country," Olsen said. "Most often it's single families, it's retirees, it's people who are just down on their luck. The changing demographic of need has much more become families."

Middle America is in trouble and some may suffer in silence because they are embarrassed to be seen in a food line. Statistics indicate that 1 in 5 Americans are now turning to food banks.