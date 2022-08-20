Tevin Campbell Screenshot

Tevin Campbell opens up

Tevin Campbell, 45 began singing gospel music in church at an early age and then went on to a successful career as an R&B artist. He signed his first major label record deal in 1991 at the age of 14 with Warner Music. His debut album T.E.V.I.N. was released to critical acclaim and had his first top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 — “Round and Round,” which was written and produced by Prince for the film Graffiti Bridge. Campbell recently spoke candidly about his sexal identity and how he became comfortable with himself.

During a PEOPLE Everyday Podcast about his journey with his sexuality Campbe;; shared that, it was assumed he was confirming his sexual identity when he replied to someone on Twitter. When asked if he was gay he responded with “Tevin is…” with a rainbow emoji". The tweet has since been deleted.

Tevin sets the record straight

Fans have suspected for a long time that Tevin was gay but he chose to keep his personal life private and emphasizes that this is not a coming out by stating :"When I came out to my family and friends (at) about 19 or 20, that was it for me. And then I went on the road of discovering myself,” In 2018 Campbell was qqoed as saying he did no nderstand why people were sill concerned with whether or not he is gay.

During the PEOPLE interview, he said: “It was a casual thing for me,” “I love my fans, but what they think about me and my sexuality is of no importance to me.” “When we can get to the place in society, especially Black folks, where somebody can just (easily) say, ‘You know, yeah, I’m gay,’” he said. “Every person in the world isn’t straight. Get over it. When you get to a point in your life where you love yourself so much and you don’t give a damn what people think or say about you, that feels so good.”

Life was different during the 90s

The singer acknowledged that he hated that in the ‘90s (the era of "Don't ask don' tell) gay people could not be honest about themselves as they can today. I didn’t hide anything about me. I didn’t try to act a certain way or anything,” he said. “You just couldn’t be [gay] back then.”

He also admitted that he “wouldn’t have been prepared” when he was a kid “to be a spokesperson of the LGBTQ+ community.” “But I’m glad that it’s changing because there are a lot of kids, especially young Black boys, that need to see representation.” Campbell shared that he used to beat himself up over "little things" and now he is "embracing me."

Times have changed

In 2018 Campbell addressed is critics by telling them hat he has heard all the homophobic comments b tone hting tthat twill never be said about him is that he cannot sing. He is now comfortable in his skin and says i goes back to 2005 when he appeared as Seaweed J. Stubbs in the Broadway musical Hairspray.

Campbell said he "felt he’d truly found himself. “Being around people who were like me, LGBTQ+ people that were living normal lives and had partners. I had never seen that,” “That was a great time in my life.”