Another World: Looking back at the end of Cass and Frankie

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrSRk_0hNpFR9m00
Cass and FrankieScreenshot

Another World fans remain loyal

Another World (1964-1999 on NBC) fans still think fondly of the NBC soap and have even dedicated Facebook groups to the beloved daytime series. Recently two actresses from AW Anne Hecht (Twins Marley and Vicki) and Robyn Griggs ( Maggie Corey ) passed away during the past few weeks. Heche died as a result of smoke inhalation due to a car crash and Griggs succumbed to ovarian cancer.

On a more pleasant note for the daytime drama, Soaps.com is commemorating the day that Frankie Frame (Alice Barrett) died on screen. Barret was one-half of the super couple Cass Winthrop (Stephen Schnetzer) and Frankie. Their great love came to an end on August 19, 1996, when Frankie became the latest victim of the Bay City Stalker.

Alice Barrett speaks out about Frankie

Fans were so angry when this popular character was strangled by the Bay City Stalker that they launched a letter-writing campaign to have the character brought back to life. A number of viewers said that killing Frankie would be the death of the show and about three and one-half years later the plug was pulled on Another World.

Cass and Frankie were adored by the fans but in an interview, Barrett told Another World Today in 2009. “In the last years I was on the show, the writing for Frankie wasn’t there anymore,” “Frankie was serving coffee and acting as the sounding board for others to bring up to speed on their story. I knew it at the time but didn’t know how to get her back in the thick of things."

Alice Barrett post Another World

Barrett has been busy in recent years with six episodes in the television series Heels and four episodes of the television miniseries The Thing About Pam. She was in the TV series Power in 2015 and both Barrett and her former on screen love interest have appeared on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Stephen Schnetzer since Another World

The handsome Schnetzer owes his good looks to his amazing combination of ethnicities. His father Thomas Schnetzer was of German and Irish descent and his mother, Josette Schnetzer was from Oran, Algeria, and from a Spanish-Algerian Jewish background. Since leaving Another World he has done voiceovers in ads for Aleve pain reliever(2009-2010) and Buitoni prepared entrees in 2015.

He also does the voice-overs for the Lexus series of television commercials. In 2021 the actor wowed fans in A Case of Blue which was an Indie Award-winning romance. Perhaps there will be an AW spin-off on Peacock and as Days of Our Lives did with Bo Brady (Peter Reckle) perhaps Barrett's character can be resurrected from the grave and Cass and Frankie can have a happy reunion.

