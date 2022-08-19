Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK trip brings out strong reactions in their haters as well as their supporters

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctn0F_0hLNIxjD00
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleScreenshot

Royal biographer Angela Levin has a strong opinion about Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are judged on their every move especially when it comes to Royal experts like Angela Levin who criticized their upcoming UK visit in September. Levin says the trip is motivated by "money and greed and is just not right." The couple is going to attend the ‘One Young World Summit,’ and the ‘WellChild Awards’ but their sincerity is doubted.

It is being suggested that the Sussexes might use their time in the UK "in their brand" to potentially increase the publicity for the docuseries or boost the sales of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. Levin is scathing as she says: "They hate us. They do not want to know us. But they want to keep in with us, so they can earn more money. (It) could not be more shocking.”

There is a lot of hate towards the Sussexes

The fact that the couple is returning to the UK such a short time after having just visited for the Jubilee, has some believing they have a new approach which could include more visits to Europe. Whatever their true motives several people agree with Levine as at the end of The Overtimer article like-minded individuals expressed similar hateful. sentiments.

The common denominator for some of the haters was that Harry disrespected his family in the Oprah interview and then wrote a tell-all book. There was concern about the 96-year-old Queen and one individual said Harry should make things right before it's too late. Those who support Meghan and Prince Harry believe the hate is coming from those who don't like the fact that Markle married Harry.

Supporters see things differently

Those who support the Royal couple say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be left alone to live their lives as they see fit. It was also pointed out that the Prince was dissatisfied with Royal life before Meghan came along. Be that as it may, Meghan is now the fall guy for anything Harry does that seems at odds with the Royal family.

She is also seen as an opportunist considering Levin suggested to FEMAIL that the Duchess of Sussex, "feels 'enormous bitterness' that she wasn’t able to 'modernize' the Firm." The journalist has come under fire for some of her claims such as stating that Prince Harry only married Meghan as a substitute for his mother Princess Diana. Levin shares these accusations with certainty but does not give a source for her conclusion.

