Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charity

Second Presbyterian Chrch Screenshot

Downtown congregation and commnity raise money for worthy cases

It is truly amazing what people can accomplish when they come together for a worthy cause and faith communities can really pull off a miracle when they have the support of not only their congregation but local residents as well. Second Presbyterian Church is located in downtown Roanoke on 214 Mountain Ave. SW just off of Franklin Road. The congregation has collected a large sum of money for three worthy missions and have an impressive $1.7 million.

.Second Presbyterian Church Roanoke is dedicating the campaign money to renovating two shelter houses for those in need in the local area. There is an old saying that charity begins at home and this congregation is helping at home and abroad.

They will be assisting Presbyterian Community Center to help serve southeast Roanoke residents. The Commnity Center offers food, clothing,assistance with past due utilities and other services for those living in the South Eastern part of the Star City.

The two other beneficiaries are Union Presbyterian Seminary’s establishment of a leadership center and the Solid Rock International’s construction of a non-profit clinic in the Dominican Republic. Second Presbyterian’s senior minister says it was not just church members but the entire community contributed to the campaign fund.

Church history and mission

The church began in a home in 1891 and their website says they have continued to proclaim Jesus ever since as well as "inspired worship, quality education, a warm fellowship, and significant service to those in need." . The first chapel of Second Presbyterian Church was built in 1892 and the first founders raised $19,000 in 1905 for the first official church building. What a blessing that more than 130 years later this congregation continues with good deeds.