Rena Sofer is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital fans want her back as Lois Cerillo

Ned and Lois General Hospital Screenshot

Rena Softer fans want her to return to General Hospital

General Hospital fans have been discussing for some time on social media how they want Rena Sofer to return as Lois Cerrillo. Now that the actress has left The Bold and the Beautiful and her character Quinn Fuller behind GH fans are once more hoping she will come back to Port Charles. According to Soap Hub Sofer tweeted that her last day on the soap was Friday August 5.

When the actress was being undertilized on B&B last year some viewers suggested she do double duty on both shows.Some fans have been expecting the actress to leave B&B because of the way her storylined have been going. When Quinn arrived in LA in 2013 she was a force of nature to be reckoned with. She was so devious that she was nicknamed "Crazy Quinn."

The fullness of Crazy Quinn

Fuller's character hid Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and had an affair with him when he had amnesia, and pushed Deacon Sharp (Scott Kanan) off a cliff. Quinn conspired with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to get Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) drunk so that he signed annulment papers and ended his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).Quinn then coached her bestie to have a quickie Vegas ceremony and she immediately married Ridge.

In recent month those who watch The Bold and the Beatiful have said they are tired of Quinn's relationship with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) because it is not going to turn into anything viable on-screen. There just is not much more that can be done with these two. On General Hospital Sofer and Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) made beautiful music together both on and off screen. The couple married in real-time as well as on the ABC soap and both unions ended in divorce. In Portt Charles Ned and Lois worked together on L&B Records and had a daughter Brook Lyn Qartermaine (Amanda Selzer).

Rena Sofer's futre is not certain

Qinn's husband Eric Forrester (John McCook) has chosen Donna Logan (Jennifer Garis) so Ms Fuller's life is in shambles. Now that she has left B&B behind GH fans are once more hoping she will come back to Port Charles.and stir up trouble for Ned and his current wife Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero). Olivia is currently butting into the affairs of Sonny Corinthos (Marice Benard) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) so she needs something to keep her occupied.

Ned and Olivia have been going strong for quite a while now and General Hospital fans know that on the soaps no relationship remains in a good place for long. Rena Sofer has not mentioned her ftre plans now that her time on The Bold and the Beatiful is over but GH fans are hoping the powers that be on the ABC soap will make her an offer that she cannot refuse.I would be fun to watch BLQ referee between her parents and Olivia and bring drama back to the Q mansions once more.