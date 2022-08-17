Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Royal family in September?

Meghan Markle, Qeen Elizabetth and Prince Harry Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK in September

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel are scheduled to return to the UK in September and there is one bringing question on everyone's minds. Will they spend time with Prince William and Kate Middleton who will only be five minutes away and will they have an audience with the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess are expected to stay at their former home the Frogmore Estatewhile they attend three events. Two will be in the UK and one will take place in Germany. At this time it has not been revealed as to whether their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, who is one, will be joining Prince Harry and Meghan but, it has been reported that the Sussexes will be staying about five minutes away from Prince William and Kate’s new Windsor residence.

Royal watchers are wondering if the sons of Princes Diana will see the time to mend fences or if they will remain distant from one another. Harry is currently involved in a lawsuit because his rights to protection were ct off when he stepped down as a working Royal and he has accused his family of not giving Meghan the sport she needed when she was being harassed by the press and the public. This will no doubt be a source of friction which brings up the issue of whether or not the Sssexes will spend any time with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan will have a full schedule

According to OK the 96-year-old Queen has spent her summer in Scotland, and was originally scheduled to return home on September 5 for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's farewell, A Royal source has claimed. however, the Monarch has been advised to stay where she is. A representative for the Sssexes indicates that their schedule will be full when they arrive in the UK, They will be visiting "with several charities close to their hearts" during the European trip, and on September 5.they will be in Manchester for the One Young World Summit.

The following day, the couple will be in Germany for an Invictus Games event and will return to the U.K. on September 8 for the Well Child Awards. Royal watchers will be on guard for details related to whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have time for anyone from the House of Windsor. Whatever they decide to do, as always Meghan and Harry will have those who are on their side and support their choices as well as those who criticize their every move.